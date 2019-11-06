AUGUSTA, Maine — The state of Maine officially has a ballad; it was designated by Governor Janet Mills on Friday. The Ghost of Paul Revere performed their song, "Ballad of the 20th Maine" at the State House.
The song was written by front man Griffin Sherry and is about the 20th Maine Regiment's role in winning the Battle of Gettysburg.
Lyrics:
My name is Andrew Tozier, I'm a child of Litchfield, Maine
And I left my only family for the sea, the salt, and rain
And when Lincoln called the banners in 1861
Well I joined the union army for the land that I am from
We were baptized by fire in the battle of Bull Run
And we fought our southern brothers in the wind, the snow, and sun
And when our time was over I heard the governor say
"Keep fighting for the union for just another day"
So we joined the lion of Bowdoin, Chamberlain his name
And we marched once more toward battle as the 20th of Maine
If we should die today, then dream a dream of heaven
Take your northern hearts with you to the grave
Be proud and true you are a union soldier
Stand fast, ye are the boys of Maine
Well, our western flank, it was missing
As the confederates, they pushed on
And I fought them tooth and nail
Our ammunition all but gone
And alone I stood with colors
I was Flying proud and true
For to let my northern brothers know
The battle was not through