MEREDITH, N.H. — At the Academy Awards ceremony in 1982, novelist Jerzy Kosinski gave out the award for best adapted screenplay. After reading the names of the nominees and the films they had written, he tore open the envelope in his hand and looked up at the audience. “The winner,” he announced, “is Ernest Thompson for ‘On Golden Pond.’ “

Thompson came bounding up the aisle and, as he crossed to the center of the stage to accept his Oscar, leaped into the air and waved an arm. It’s a delightful moment, reflecting sheer joy and exuberance. The movie, which starred Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn, has been awfully good to Thompson, as has the play from which it was adapted. Over the last four decades the play, inspired by the summers Thompson spent on the Belgrade Lakes in Maine, has been translated into thirty languages and staged in more than forty countries.

Now, though, comes a production of “On Golden Pond” like no other. That’s because Thompson himself is playing the lead role of Norman Thayer, Jr. (Fonda portrayed him in the film). This is no vanity project. Before he was a playwright and screenwriter, Thompson was an actor. He wrote “On Golden Pond” because, as he told the Academy Awards audience, “I was out of work as an actor and I believed I had something to say.”

He still thinks he has something to say, which was evident when he sat down with us as the production was in rehearsals at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse. Watch our conversation to see what Thompson now brings to this story of aging and mortality, a story he wrote before he’d even turned thirty.

Note: The Winnipesaukee Playhouse in Meredith, NH, will present “On Golden Pond” through June 22nd.