BRUNSWICK, Maine — When “Hello, Dolly!” opened in New York City on 1964, it arrived with a big, loud bang. Audiences loved it and so did critics. It won ten Tony awards including Best Musical, and was, for a time, the longest running musical ever on Broadway.

Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick is presenting “Hello, Dolly!” through August 3, with Charis Leos and David Girolmo in the lead roles of Dolly Levi and Horace Vandergelder, and it’s obvious that these two veteran performers are having a blast. “This show has got everything,” Girolmo says enthusiastically. “It’s got the funny. It’s got great big beautiful songs that you’ve heard a thousand times, just one great number after another.” Leos nods her head in agreement. “There’s just nothing not to like,” she says. “It’s a classic American musical.”

It’s been said that ingratitude is a shabby trait. No one will ever accuse Leos or Girolmo of being ungrateful about spending a good chunk of their summer at Maine State Music Theatre. “I cannot believe we are lucky enough to be doing what we do,” Girolmo says, “and get paid for it.”