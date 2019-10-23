BIDDEFORD, Maine — When they're in the kitchen, Colleen St. Ours and Angela Lowell are at home baking; mostly because their bakery Twin Cakes is based in their home.

The kitchen at their parents' house is where they have been cooking and baking right next to their mother most of their lives. "Probably about three or four-years-old, they enjoyed baking and helping at that age," recalls mom Susan Lowell.

Susan wasn't surprised her girls wanted to start a business, or that these twins wanted to be partners, but she was surprised that they came to her with a business plan while still high school students. "Always together," she jokes. "Just inseparable and I think it’s going to be like that the rest of their lives so they may as well do something together."

While starting a business before you can legally vote might sound unusual, it's not in this family of entrepreneurs. "I’ll start with [our brother] Chris because he’s the oldest, he’s a contractor. Becca is an illustrator; Ashley does hair and writes books; our mom is a hairdresser... and our dad is a contractor.... Erica too, she does nails." As Colleen and Angela make their way down the list of family members running their own businesses, they also stop to laugh about the fact that most of them live just down the road from each other.

"I think both sides of the family, my mom was self-employed my husband’s father was self-employed and all of our children are, so it just keeps going," says Susan about the family spirit.

Working from home is a little easier for the twins, who take orders online or by phone; everything from party favors to wedding cakes. They fulfill orders in their mother's kitchen, then deliver them together.

"I don’t think we could do it if we didn’t have each other," they say. "Even when we are delivering it’s like, oh my gosh, we have to hold the cupcakes and then we’re driving the car, making sure the cake doesn’t tip over before the wedding."

When Colleen got married recently, they designed her wedding cake - together. No matter how much Twin Cakes expands, and the two owners begin their own lives, this business they grew from home - will stay a home business - as is, family tradition.