LEWISTON, Maine — You’ve heard of trips that change lives. Max Turcotte took one last year.

He started at Land’s End, the southernmost point in England, and proceeded to John O’Groats, the northernmost point in Scotland. Not once did he travel by car or bus or plane or train. Instead he pedaled a bicycle the entire way. The journey, in numbers, went like this: 153 hours of riding…1,073 miles…six jars of peanut butter.

When he arrived in John O’Groats Turcotte had run out of road, but had not lost his desire to keep moving. “When I got to the top,” he says, “I just imagined all that was left out there.”

There is indeed an enormous amount out there—people, places, cultures, landscapes, foods and so much more, all of which Turcotte will embrace on his next bike trip, which begins July 4th. He’ll leave his home in Lewiston and ride—deep breath, here--around the world. One quick thought as you ponder that epic journey: he’s going to need a lot of peanut butter.

To follow along on his journey, click here.