SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — When Bill Nemitz sits down to write his next column for the Portland Press Herald or Maine Sunday Telegram, his goal will be what it’s been since he started the job nearly twenty five years and some 2,800 columns ago. Obviously he wants to write something that will interest readers. “Beyond that, though, I think it’s also important to—and this is a loaded word these days, but I’ll use it anyway,” he says. “I want to give them something that’s going to provoke them.”

The idea isn’t to skewer people’s cherished beliefs, triggering them to fire off white-hot social media posts that leave a trail of flame and smoke. The aim is to make them think.

The Maine newspaper columnist who’s seen it all Bill Nemitz in Haiti in 2010. Staff photo by Gregory Rec -- Friday, April 30, 2004 -- Columnist Bill Nemitz and photographer Gregory Rec at Camp Marez in Mosul, Iraq. (mug shot) PORTLAND, ME - MAY: Bill Nemitz, Sports Editor, 1993(Photo by Jack Milton/Staff Photographer) Staff photo by Gregory Rec -- Sunday, April 25, 2004 -- Columnist Bill Nemitz with a shoe-shine boy in Dohuk, Iraq. Bill Nemitz, undated photo. Bill Nemitz talks on the phone in lower Manhattan while covering the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. PORTLAND, ME - SEPTEMBER 1992: Bill Nemitz, sports, Sandy Shriver, photo, Steve Riley, Morning Sentinel. (Staff Photo/Staff Photographer) Bill Mosul outside a tea shop in Dohuk, Iraq on April 25, 2004. MOSUL, IRAQ - DECEMBER 24, 2004: Columnist Bill Nemitz climbs stairs at the St. Elijah monastery on December 24, 2004 in Mosul, Iraq. Satellite imagery shows that ISIS has destroyed the 1400-year-old monastery, the oldest Christian monastery in Iraq. (Photo by Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer) PORTLAND, ME - OCTOBER: Bill Nemitz at Editorial Directions meeting, October, 1989. (Photo by Jack Milton/Staff Photographer) Staff Photo by John Ewing, Tuesday, December 14, 2004: Portland Press Herald photographer Greg Rec (left) and newspaper columnist Bill Nemitz will be returning to Iraq over the Christmas holiday to report on the Maine Army National Guard 133rd engineer battalion currently stationed in Mosul, Iraq. PORTLAND, ME - MAY: Bill Nemitz, Evening Express City Editor, May, 1986. (Staff Photo/Staff Photographer) MOSUL, IRAQ - DECEMBER 24, 2004: Columnist Bill Nemitz walks through a doorway at the St. Elijah monastery in Mosul, Iraq on December 24, 2004. Satellite imagery shows that ISIS has destroyed the 1400-year-old monastery, the oldest Christian monastery in Iraq. (Photo by Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer) MOSUL, IRAQ - DECEMBER 24, 2004: Columnist Bill Nemitz leans near a doorway at the St. Elijah monastery in Mosul, Iraq on December 24, 2004. Nemitz and photographer Gregory Rec toured the monastery with Dan Landers, who was a sergeant in the 133rd Engineer Battalion of the Maine Army National Guard at the time. Satellite imagery shows that ISIS has destroyed the 1400-year-old monastery, the oldest Christian monastery in Iraq. (Photo by Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer) MOSUL, IRAQ - DECEMBER 24, 2004: Columnist Bill Nemitz tours the St. Elijah monastery on December 24, 2004 with Dan Landers, who was a sergeant in the 133rd Engineer Battalion of the Maine Army National Guard at the time. Satellite imagery shows that ISIS has destroyed the 1400-year-old monastery, the oldest Christian monastery in Iraq. (Photo by Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer) Bill Nemitz walks hand in hand with a boy he befriended while reporting on the 133rd Engineer Battallion of the Maine Army National Guard in Dohuk, Iraq on April 25, 2004. Bill Nemitz hands out candy to children in a village in Irbil, Iraq on December 26, 2004. On December 26, 2004, through an interpreter, center, Bill Nemitz interviews a village elder, at right, of a town in Irbil, Iraq where the 133rd Engineer Battalion of the Maine Army National Guard built a medical clinic Bill Nemitz digs in his pocket for a bag of candy to hand out to children in a village in Irbil, Iraq on December 26, 2004. WATERVILLE, ME - NOVEMBER 21, 2017 Portland Press Herald columnist, Bill Nemitz interviews retired Army Staff Seargent Travis Mills during Community Voices at Osgrove Auditorium at the Diamond Building at Colby College in Waterville on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans/Staff Photographer) With a local resident, Bill Nemitz walks past a house in Plaquemines Parish in Louisana that was lifted off its foundation and came to rest on top of a pickup truck during Hurricane Katrina.

People come up to him frequently and they’re not reluctant to share their opinions of his writing. “I had one guy say, ‘I agree with you 87% of the time.’ “ Nemitz spreads his arms in disbelief and starts to laugh. “Really? You’re keeping track?”

As the newspaper industry has struggled in recent years with declining revenues, columnists have become an endangered species. In Maine, Nemitz is the last man standing, a journalist who—thanks to skill, hard work and luck—enjoys the great gift of being able to write what he wants in the way he wants, to share his opinions and his reporting, to tell the stories of people who often don’t have a platform of their own.

A columnist who doesn’t get feedback from readers isn’t doing his job. Darts and laurels come with the territory, and a letter that came in years ago stands out as a favorite. “[The reader} said, ‘Nemitz, how can someone who writes so well be such a complete idiot?’” Just thinking of it makes Nemitz start to shake with laughter. “I put that on my bulletin board,” he says. “That captures it perfectly.”

RELATED: As a cop, he was too young to buy bullets. Then he became a comedian

RELATED: From a year of Maine photojournalism, the best of the best