FREEPORT, Maine — Riding a stationary bike can be great cardio; which is why Chelsea Simcock offers spin classes at Freeport Fitness. But when she bought the bikes, she knew she wanted to invest deeper into her clients. "I know for me sometimes going straight to a yoga class my mind would be racing, so it’s really nice having the spin to get all of that energy out and then having the yoga to just be able to sink into it."

In this class she simply calls Spin/Yoga, you'll get a great cardio workout for 30 minutes, then a solid hour of stretching, and refocusing the mind with yoga.

"I think it’s really important for people to get that mix," says Simcock. "Not just do cardio all the time but also do some strength training and do some yoga to stretch out and get a deep sense of your body and really create that flexibility."

Simcock acknowledges that not every day will be good, not every workout will be packed with energy from her clients... but for 90 minutes, they're taking care of themselves. "That’s important," says Simcock. "Not everyone does, and can feel really low energy and just say, 'I want to sit on the couch.' But what’s important is: just do it. When you get out of there you’re going to feel good endorphins running and everyone feels good. Just do it."