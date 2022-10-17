The Good Theatre opens 20th season with 'Lifespan of a Fact,' a comedy

The show is described as "a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth," according to the Good Theatre's website.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Good Theatre in Portland is raising the curtain on its 20th season with a new comedy called "Lifespan of a Fact."

"Jim is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent New York magazine. John D’Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay — an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. A comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth." according to the show's writeup.

Steve Underwood is the show's director. Jay Mack is playing the lead role of Jim. The two stopped by the 207 studio to talk about the show.

Q. The show opened earlier this month, and so far, the reviews have been very favorable. Why do people love it so much?

Underwood: It is fast and very topical. People are kind of going crazy with fake news and what's real, and this play just dissects it in a way that's like watching a tennis match. I was filming the show last night, and the audience was literally going [back and forth with their heads] with this grin on their face going, "This is crazy." But, it's just fast and makes you think and is very, very funny.

Q. Jay, what has it been like for you to be in this lead role?

Mack: It's been an incredible process so far. I'm honored that Steve chose me to be in this role. I love working with [the other actors]. They have both been in the business for so long at this point. So, I'm a bit newer to this. Well, not extremely new to acting, but new to the Portland scene, and I've loved it so far.

