SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Two volunteers sign up for an antidepressant clinical trial in the play, "The Effect." When sparks fly, the two ask themselves, "Is it love, or a chemical reaction?"

The show is on stage at Mad Horse Theatre Company through January 26th, and takes a serious - and at times funny - look at depression, and the way we view it. Allison McCall is one of only four actors on stage. She says her character views the clinical trial from a skeptic's point of view, while her counterpart is very laid back about the entire ordeal.

Director Christine Marshall says the cast is just a part of setting the stage... while a lot of the credit goes to those behind the scenes, including lighting designer Chris Defilipp, who uses projections and separate lighting to really help tell the story.

Mad Horse Theatre Company

