The work that actors do in movies endures. It may not be any good, but it lasts. The work that actors do on stage, in contrast, disappears. Once the curtain comes down, the performance has vanished forever.

Carol Channing, mainly a stage actress, did her best work on Broadway--notably in more than five thousand performances of “Hello, Dolly!”--and as a result her once bright star has dimmed since her heyday in the 1950s and ‘60s. She died today of natural causes, just two weeks shy of her 98th birthday.

In 2007 we interviewed Channing for 207 in Concord, New Hampshire, where she was making a stop on her farewell tour. She was just what we hoped for—sharp, funny, lively and candid. What she had to say about talent and good writing was especially perceptive. Take a look at the interview and you’ll see some of the drive and moxie that made her a star.