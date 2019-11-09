PORTLAND, Maine — The mission of Maine Preservation is straightforward: “To promote and preserve historic places, buildings, downtowns and neighborhoods, strengthening the cultural and economic vitality of Maine communities.”

That’s clear and concise, but the reality of preserving historic architecture can be anything but easy. To help get the job done, Maine Preservation—a non-profit organization based in Yarmouth--each year releases its list of the state’s most endangered historic places. There are always houses at risk, but over the years the list has included an extraordinary range of places and things: an arsenal, churches, bridges, dams, forts, a clock tower, an opera house, fire stations, lighthouses, a railway freight shed, “inappropriately weathered houses,” working waterfronts, theaters, landfills, storm windows, schools, and old growth wood.

The goal isn’t to turn these places into museums, beautifully preserved but little used by people in their everyday lives—it’s to ensure they’re a vibrant part of their community.

So, what are the most endangered historic places in Maine for 2019? Watch our interview with Greg Paxton, Maine Preservation’s executive director, to see some of what was chosen and why.

Here’s the full list:

Charles A. Jordan House - Auburn

Readfield Union Meetinghouse - Readfield

Nathaniel Fales Homestead - Thomaston

Chaloner House - Lubec

Tallman House - Bath

Callendar House - Bar Harbor

Old Town House - Belgrade

Maine Camps & Cottages - Statewide

Forth Gorges - Portland

