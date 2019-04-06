PORTLAND, Maine — Summer in Maine is cherished by its residents, but also attracts young people from all over the world who choose to attend summer camp alongside one of our beautiful lakes or tucked away in the pristine woods.

Catriona Logan Sangster is the President of the board of Maine Summer Camps, a non-profit representing many of the camps in Maine – as well as the Director of Camp Wawenock in Raymond. She visits 207 to discuss the economic impact that that the nearly 175 summer camps have on the state’s economy, and how this industry brings families to the state who might not otherwise visit.

To learn more about the summer camp industry in Maine, you can visit https://mainecamps.org/.