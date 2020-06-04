PORTLAND, Maine — While working to flatten the curve through this Covid-19 pandemic has certainly disrupted all of our lives, imagine this new world through the eyes of someone struggling with an illness like Alzheimer's.

This new normal adds more strain on the caregivers of a loved one with the disease, so the Alzheimer's Foundation of America is offering guidance on how to work through some of those challenges, and maintain some sense of routine.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, the Director of Educational and Social Services for AFA. Reeder went over some of most important things a caregiver should be thinking about each day; things that create a sense of normalcy in their lives. She also says it's important for caregivers to check in on themselves, and stay healthy.

Here's a list of steps caregivers can take, from AFA:

Maintaining schedules: If your loved one is used to getting up, eating meals and going to bed at set times, stick to that schedule as much as possible.

If your loved one is used to getting up, eating meals and going to bed at set times, stick to that schedule as much as possible. Bringing outside destinations inside: If the person regularly eats at a favorite restaurant every Sunday, order in from that restaurant or cook a favorite dish they like to order.

If the person regularly eats at a favorite restaurant every Sunday, order in from that restaurant or cook a favorite dish they like to order. Keeping the person active: Many adult day and respite care programs are closed to protect public health but doing similar activities at home can be beneficial. If the person normally goes to a program at a certain time, do activities that he or she would usually do during that time period (i.e. listen to music, dance, exercise). AFA is also offering these types of programs “virtually” through the Internet (visit AFA’s Facebook page to see videos of virtual community programs).

Many adult day and respite care programs are closed to protect public health but doing similar activities at home can be beneficial. If the person normally goes to a program at a certain time, do activities that he or she would usually do during that time period (i.e. listen to music, dance, exercise). AFA is also offering these types of programs “virtually” through the Internet (visit AFA’s Facebook page to see videos of virtual community programs). Remaining connected: Use FaceTime, phone calls or text messages to keep the person connected with family and friends who would normally visit them in person. If someone calls or FaceTimes with the person regularly because they live out of town, try to keep the contact during the usual time slot.

Use FaceTime, phone calls or text messages to keep the person connected with family and friends who would normally visit them in person. If someone calls or FaceTimes with the person regularly because they live out of town, try to keep the contact during the usual time slot. Utilizing familiarity: Surrounding the person with familiar and positive items, food, music and clothing can be comforting and help reduce potential anxiety and stress. The more familiarity, the better.

Surrounding the person with familiar and positive items, food, music and clothing can be comforting and help reduce potential anxiety and stress. The more familiarity, the better. Being supportive: Your own body language and attitude can influence the behavior of the person for whom you are caring. Remaining calm and attentive and showing the person love and care can help them adapt to the changes.

Your own body language and attitude can influence the behavior of the person for whom you are caring. Remaining calm and attentive and showing the person love and care can help them adapt to the changes. Creating a daily schedule with lots of visual cues (photos, stickers, drawings). Create a regular schedule of what the person will be doing every hour, or every half hour, and review it with them and revisit it regularly.

There are different ways you can connect with someone at the Alzheimer's Foundation of America if you'd like more tips on keeping a routine, and taking care of yourself...

-call 866-232-8484

-have a web chat by visiting www.alzfdn.org and clicking on the text bubble at the bottom right

-send a text to 646-586-5283

RELATED: The bus that's driving the country to think about mental health

RELATED: Horses and caregivers, recovering together