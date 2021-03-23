Stress makes you gain weight (and does other terrible things to your body)

Even beyond eating more comfort food when you're stressed out; your body reacts in different - and unhealthy - ways to stress.

While we can make jokes about gaining the quarantine 15, it turns out, it's not all that funny.

Prolonged stress that so many have felt over the last year is actually quite damaging to the body and really does lead to weight gain; not just because we are eating more comfort food and drinking more.

I spoke with Dr. Eldred Taylor about the science behind the stress. Dr. Taylor is the author of "The Stress Connection."

Chronic stress puts a tremendous strain on the body. The persistent release of cortisol can lead to continuous hunger because the body needs the energy to fight or flee from a threat. However, when glucose is not utilized to run or fight, the body stores glucose as fat in the abdomen. In addition, elevated cortisol levels decrease thyroid hormone functioning which leads to weight gain. Chronic stress and elevated cortisol levels have been specifically linked to increased abdominal fat. Developing a beer belly may not seem to be any worse than thunder thighs. However, in fact, the storage of fat around the abdomen is associated with a much higher risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and heart attacks. Each individual’s likelihood of developing abdominal fat varies according to genetics, diet, and lifestyle. These factors explain why some individuals tend to gain weight more easily around the midsection while others do not.

Emotional Eating

Very few of us are aware of the complex chemistry behind nervous eating. We just know that we tend to feel better after having a tasty slice of cake or a bag of chocolates. People under chronic stress tend to gravitate towards foods that are higher in salt, fat, and sugar. Studies show that foods high in fat, sugar, or salt are, in fact, addictive. These types of food release opioids in the brain, which act like morphine to relieve stress and pain. We literally become food addicts, eating large amounts of junk foods even when we are not hungry.

Food Cravings

The craving to eat food is a powerful survival mechanism that forces the body to eat what it desperately needs. Under prolonged stress, cortisol depletes the calming feel-good neurotransmitter serotonin, while increasing epinephrine levels. This combination of decreased serotonin and increased epinephrine causes depression and anxiety, respectively. Consuming carbohydrates increases serotonin. When one eats comfort foods, glucose levels increase, which is followed by a rise in serotonin and temporarily elevation in mood.

Although it is not exactly known why some people react to stress by eating more and others react by losing their appetite, recent studies suggest that there is a complex interaction between stress, metabolism, and a change in eating behavior. Anxiety, depression, and altered brain metabolism have been linked to emotional overeating and under-eating. The chemical differences between individuals who stress eat and those who do not, appear to be higher levels of cortisol, glucose, and cholesterol in the bloodstream of stress eaters.

Stress, Appetite, and Exercise

Several large studies have shown that losing only 6% of an individual’s body weight can prevent 3 out of 5 cases of diabetes in younger individuals, and 70% of cases in older individuals. Lowering your sugar and carbohydrate intake, while at the same time burning your body’s glucose stores through exercise lowers your risk for diabetes.

Most of us know from experience that exercise reduces our stress levels and appetite. However, a new study suggests that not all exercise reduces appetite equally. University students who work out on a treadmill, a cardiovascular exercise, have much lower appetites than those who do other forms of exercise, such as weight lifting, a resistance exercise.

Several recent studies also show that even healthy individuals who are not at risk for metabolic syndrome, develop symptoms when exposed to chronic stress. In one study, 16 healthy male sailors in their 20’s and 30’s were followed over the course of the sailing competition. Initially, at the beginning of the race, the sailor’s overall weight dropped. However, as the competition progressed, they began to gain abdominal fat. They also were found to have high levels of triglycerides in their bloodstream. The researchers concluded that chronic stress over a period of three months led to measurable and significant biochemical changes in the metabolism of healthy individuals in spite of healthy diets and ample daily exercise. In conclusion, anyone with prolonged stress is at risk for developing excess abdominal fat, hypertension, diabetes, and vascular disease if undiagnosed and untreated.

Treat your anxiety naturally

You can take control of your anxiety naturally, Dr. Taylor says. First, try meditation. If you can control your breathing and your heart rate, that will better help you control your thoughts. You should also try exercise like yoga, because pushing yourself too hard in exercise can lead to more stress.

Taylor MDFormulations SerenCalm may help calm the adrenal gland and other body systems during periods of high stress. Increased cortisol levels produced under stress by the adrenal glands can cause anxiety, irritability, mood swings, attention problems and insomnia. Individuals with overactive adrenal glands are likely to be misdiagnosed with anxiety, sleep and attention disorders.

Watch part two of our interview with Dr. Taylor for more tips on reducing anxiety naturally.