Stocking stuffers made in Maine

Check off your holiday list while supporting Maine makers.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is full of creators and entrepreneurs, and it's a great season to support some of those makers.

As you're checking off your holiday lists, and packing stockings to hang over the fireplace, there are plenty of unique, locally-made options to consider.

Kristan Vermeulen is the creator of a podcast, Makers of the USA, featuring some of the stories behind small businesses. She put together a list of holiday items made in Maine, and most of these makers will have to ship, so she recommends ordering as soon as possible.

1. There are a lot of craft breweries in Maine, so stop in to your favorite and pick up a pack of beer. Many spots — including Lone Pine Brewing Company in Portland — also sell T-shirts, hats, or logo'd glassware that would fit nicely into a stocking.

2. Benoit's Design Co. offers a variety of hand-carved coasters, so whether your recipient would prefer a coastal, hiking, or camping theme, there are options to check off your list.

3. Wildwood Oyster Co. has created a woven clutch that the lady in your life might love to carry as she heads downtown for dinner. The clutch can easily be paired with a seaweed bracelet.

4. If your recipient is more into smells, you'll find a variety of candles (paired with adorable glass bottles of matches) and salts to add to your bath, all made in Maine by Tide & Isle Co.

5. Bixby & Co. is always a great option for the chocolate lover. This year, they've released an advent calendar filled with goodies for 25 days of December, a chocolate lobster claw, and hot cocoa-scented body butter and bar soap.

6. If you're looking to relax, you could try aromatherapy in the form of dough. It looks good enough to eat, but this dough created by Birch & Grey Co. is meant to be manipulated in your hands as you focus.

7. To wrap it all up, check out Emmy + Olly's gift wrap and holiday cards. While you're there, grab a muslin blanket for anyone you know with little ones. Allison Chavanelle is a watercolor artist whose works of art come to life on paper and cloth.

8. You can never go wrong with gift cards, but try to think of local spots to support, like a getaway to Cliff House Maine or a ride with the Maine Windjammer Association.

To see Kristan's complete list of goodies, including some mugs that were too good to share on the 207 website, visit the Makers of the USA website.