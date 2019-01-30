SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — This time in January is usually when a lot of us start to give up on those new year's resolutions; often to be healthier. So what does it take to actually make a plan and stick to it?

We sat with Kimberly Coville, a transformational life coach, who says the biggest mistake is that we're basing our resolutions off of punishment for what we've been doing wrong. She says we're looking at resolutions the wrong way.

Coville says change needs to come from a sense of self care. She recommends five S's...

Slowing down: Take 10 seconds to stop and close your eyes, check in with yourself and notice what your body is feeling (are your shoulders up to your ears?) Close out the noise.

Simplify: "We all know how good it feels to clean out your car or a closet, right?" asks Coville, who suggests cleaning off your desk at work. Simplify your life.

Sense: What are you feeling when you first wake up? Make a conscious effort to shift "the old self talk."

Surrender: "A lot of people think surrender means giving up, but it's the opposite," says Coville. "When we surrender we take action. We allow the universe, the assistance to come in, we don't keep fighting against it."

Self care: Take the time to focus on who you are, who you want to be, and what you want out of your own life. Set goals for yourself and check them off as you go.

Kimberly Coville offers life coaching and individual and couples counseling out of her office in South Portland. Website: https://www.kimberlycoville.com/