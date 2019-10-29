WESTBROOK, Maine — It's safe to say that the NEWS CENTER Maine newsroom is full of animal lovers. From our "Fetch Me A Home" segment on weekend mornings, helping to find animals from all over the state a home; to bringing our own dogs into work; to the fact that Lee Goldberg has adopted four dogs (because seven children and a few cats wasn't enough); we care about the well being of animals.

That's why Goldberg and I are teaming up to help the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland with a huge fundraiser. We are just two of 16 contestants competing in the ARLGP Shelter Sleep-In on November 8th.

What does that mean? Each of us will be in a kennel with a dog or cat at the shelter, spending the night with them to help raise funds for and awareness about the work done to keep them safe and find them homes. ARLGP cares for 6,000 animals every year.

RELATED: Fetch ME a Home: Barkley and Chewbacca

Leading up to November 8th, you can donate to any of our campaigns (although we prefer you donate to ours: see below). On November 8th, between 4 and 8 PM, you can stop by and visit.

Thank you for your help!

Donate to Amanda's campaign here.

Donate to Lee's campaign here.