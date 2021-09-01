Six ways to stay motivated to work out after work

After a long day at work, one of the last things anyone wants to do is exercise. Here are six ways to set yourself up for success.

PORTLAND, Maine — After a long work day, one of the last things anyone wants to do is workout, but we know exercise is good for our bodies and our minds. So if you're not a morning person, Dr. Mimi Secor has six suggestions that will help you stick to your goals, and work out after work.

Dr. Secor is a Nurse Practitioner specializing in women's health and consulting for other clinicians. Here are her six suggestions:

My first suggestion is a make-or-break concept! If you “Fail to prepare, you are preparing to fail.” This is especially true when you anticipate being physically tired and emotionally drained after a long work shift. Suggestions to combat this problem include the following:

1. Plan ahead. Pack your workout gear and a snack in your car so you are ready to exercise right after work. If your workout clothes are already in your car and you change at work, you’ll be ready to hit the gym (if opened now) or exercise at your favorite outdoor location. It’s hard to leave the house once you get home—especially after a long workday.

2. Plan to work out with a friend. creating accountability will increase the probability you will follow through with your intention to exercise after work.

3. Don’t procrastinate. If you are planning to work out after work, get started as soon as you get home. To be successful, it helps if you plan in advance what you will be doing for exercise when you get home. This should include setting everything up in advance that you will need: workout clothes, shoes, exercise equipment, and preplan what you will be doing—cardio, weights, yoga, pilates, etc.

4. Take a break. If you are just too tired to exercise immediately after work, eat a snack, drink some water, and even consider taking a short nap for 15-20 minutes. But set an alarm so you don’t sleep too long. This can recharge your battery and give you renewed energy to exercise. Too long a nap can backfire and cause excessive drowsiness.

5. Workout at home. If you are not going to a gym or fitness center there are many different types of activities you might consider doing at home. These include taking a walk, run, bicycle ride, jump rope, hula hoop, dance to music, try the 7-minute New York Times Workout, plank, sit-ups, practice yoga. Just keep moving for at least 15 mins, ideally 30-60 minutes (150 minutes per week is recommended).

6. Consider mindful exercise. If you are just too tired to exercise, try stretching. Also, consider combining stretching with a breathing meditation. Simply breathe in on the count of 5 seconds, hold your breath for 5 seconds, then exhale for 5 seconds. Count to yourself while you breathe. This breathing meditation will clear your mind, helps reduce stress-associated cortisol levels, and promotes neurogenesis (growth of new nerves in the hippocampus). In contrast, chronic stress inhibits neurogenesis.

Remember, new habits are “hard until they are easy” and “counterintuitive until intuitive.” Persist, plan, think positively and it will get easier!