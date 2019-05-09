PORTLAND, Maine — Paddle for the Promenade

8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. East End Beach, Portland. $40. easternpromenade.org

It's the first-ever Paddle for the Prom, featuring paddle races off East End Beach for the competitive and non-competitive. Choose from a longer 9.75-mile course or shorter 4.75-mile course. Kayakers and paddleboarders welcome, proceeds benefit Friends of the Eastern Prom.

Loon Echo Trek

8 a.m. Saturday, Sept 14. Pleasant Mountain, Denmark. $50, $35 youth. www.loonecholandtrust.org/trek/

Go at your own pace during this 6-mile trek over Pleasant Mountain. You'll be shuttled to the start, hike or run over the entire ridge of the mountain, and end at the base of Shawnee Peak Ski Area, where you'll be rewarded with a taco bar, Allagash beer, and t-shirt. Proceeds support the Loon Echo Land Trust.

Dynamic Fit Challenge

8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Pineland Farms, New Gloucester. $50. dynamicfitchallenge.com

It's a trail run and an obstacle course and a fitness challenge all rolled into one - with some mud thrown in for good measure. If you're familiar with the Dynamic Dirt Challenge, this event is the new iteration. The Dynamic Fit Challenge includes "Fit Stations" along the course, led by local coaches and trainers, which will challenge you in new ways. Food + beer after the race!

The Great Inflatable Race

9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Seeds of Independence, Brunswick. $25-$75. thegreatinflatablerace.com/maine

Life sometimes presents obstacles, but you won't mind these obstacles so much. They're inflatable, after all, and this whole event is just a ton of fun. The course ranges from 1.5-3 miles, but it's not a race. Go at your own pace through a host of inflatable obstacles. Proceeds benefit Seeds of Independence.

Ripple Across Portland

8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Rippleffect, Portland. Raise $400+.rippleacrossportland.org

Teams of 3-6 people compete in a series of challenges throughout Portland earning points for each activity completed. Some challenges will be easy… say, ask a stranger what their favorite song is and sing it to them. Others will be more difficult, like building your own raft with duct tape, then completing a challenge in Casco Bay. There’s an after party and winners get a lobster bake on Cow Island. The event is 21+ and benefits Rippleffect.