Setting financial resolutions for 2022

Brenda Pollock, a financial counselor with Evergreen Credit Union, has a few suggestions on keeping your financial fitness resolutions.

PORTLAND, Maine — In the new year, many people set resolutions—although most struggle to keep them.

However, one resolution that should be kept is focusing on financial fitness.

Brenda Pollock, a financial counselor with Evergreen Credit Union, has a few suggestions on where to start:

Q: Talk to us about how people in Maine can stick to a financial fitness resolution that will help them take control of their finances.

A: In 2022, people should decide to invest in themselves. They should make this the year they will make some changes to money and financial habits.

Folks should begin by spending an evening with their spouse, their family, considering what they want to accomplish financially in 2022. Get a marker and sticky notes, and one by one, write down some goals.

Start with small goals and make small changes, like bringing lunch to work or fewer trips for the expensive coffees.

Be proactive about cybersecurity. People should protect themselves and their money. Take a long hard look at what comes out of the account each month. Lots of minor withdrawals may go unnoticed but can add up quickly.

Implement a buy-only essentials plan. Following two years of pandemic living, take a long hard look at what is truly important to the family. Cut out the extras wherever possible.

Pay down debt, and don’t add new debt. List all debt, and make a consistent effort to bring the overall debt down. This is one of the best approaches to help boost a credit score.

Q: Many people in 2021 turned to the product; Buy Now Pay Later or BNPL. What is that?

A: BNPL is not a new concept. Some may remember their parents using similar old layaway programs to purchase large appliances or their first color television. Customers set up a weekly payment plan with the merchant, and once their items were paid in full, they took the product home.

Buy now pay later programs add a slight twist. Today, these programs are being used for smaller online and in-store transactions, and consumers can walk away with the product after making their first payment.

Q: I can see how this would encourage more impulse buying, but does this impact your credit, and is there an advantage to using this buy now pay later product?

For the undisciplined consumer, it may detract from debt consequences. But for someone mindful of their spending, these programs usually offer an interest-free plan to make installment payments over a few weeks or months.

In most cases, these programs will pull a soft credit check, but beware. It may not hit your credit initially, but using these products can affect a credit score. The customer is applying to get approved for a loan, and if that loan is an installment plan for more than three months, it may impact the credit score, especially if the customer doesn’t follow the payment plan. These programs have hefty late fees and steep interest payments should you be delinquent on any charges.

Q: Can consumers apply for more than one of these BNPL products at a time? If so, someone could quickly find themselves in financial debt.

A: Absolutely. Let’s look at one of these companies: Affirm. One of their major clients is Walmart. While they have no set minimum credit score, typically, someone with a score of 640 or above is most likely to be approved. Unlike most banks and credit unions, they also qualify someone through a number of factors like:

Current economic conditions

A borrower’s credit score

Interest rate set by the merchant

Whether the customer already has an Affirm account.

Someone could wind up with several of these mini loans, making debt repayment unorganized at best. They could easily get in over their head in debt. It’s always best practice to spend earned money and not take out a loan to buy everyday products.

Q: What about small businesses or online businesses? What are some of the pros and cons of these programs?

A: For businesses, there are lots of positives. For two years now, supply chain issues, labor shortages, rising prices, and mask mandates have been the biggest challenges facing merchants. BNPL programs make it easier for them to sell products. Also, research has shown that customers buy more if offered these programs. In fact, on Black Friday 2021, one of these BNPL programs reported a 400% increase year over year. They managed 750,000 transactions in one day.

The downside for merchants is credit limits are smaller, and most BNPL programs require a fee for the merchant of around 1.7% of the entire purchase.

Q: The National Retail Federation found that in 2021, consumers spent an average of $997 on gifts and other holiday items, which is a hefty bill when you consider that the median weekly salary in Maine is $1,115 before taxes.

Credit cards remain the most popular form of holiday debt, with 62% of borrowers putting their purchases on plastic, not including store credit cards.

Americans had been racking up credit card debt again this year, even before holiday spending. The New York Federal Reserve’s third-quarter report on household debt and credit found that household debt increased to $15.24 trillion overall.

Overall, invest in yourself. Set aside at least 10% - 15% of your earnings each week and add that to a savings or 401(k) plan. Start saving at any age. If you’re young, the power of compound interest is on your side.

In 2022, we should all be reminded of the quote by Warren Buffett, “Don’t save what is left after spending. Spend what is left after saving.”