PORTLAND, Maine — When the town of Popcorn Fall is in financial trouble, the only thing that can save it is putting on a play. That's the premise behind the show, "Popcorn Falls" now in production at Good Theater in Portland.

Aside from the comedic complications that come up within the show, the production itself is complicated, with just two actors playing the roles of 21 characters. We sat down with Brian Allen and Steve Underwood, the founders of Good Theater, to talk about setting the stage for a show like this.

"Rehearsing it there were times you'd look at what's on the page and go, 'there's six people on the stage, how are we going to do this?'" says Underwood. "It's a broad comedy, but it really is about the little guy against kind of runaway corporate greed in this town upriver that's trying to crush this little town."

For ticket information, click here.

