BRUNSWICK, Maine — While schools around the country tried to keep up appearances for their virtual graduation ceremonies, the fact is - not walking the stage and accepting your diploma in front of friends and family has been a bummer for the class of 2020. Which is way some students have chosen to celebrate the monumental occasion in their own special way.

We first met Anne McKee in January. The Bowdoin College senior was a star on her track and field team, and thirty minutes after running (and winning) a 5K race, Anne picked up her violin and played a beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner.

It was clear, Anne McKee was taking advantage of every single moment she had from her college experience; majoring in History and Environmental Studies, while minoring in Japanese. So it was likely really difficult for Anne - as it was for students all around the country - when the pandemic forced them off campus, and canceled any in-person graduation ceremonies.

However - as we learned in January - Anne isn't afraid to face adversity. In fact, she runs through it. On Saturday, May 23rd, when she should have been preparing for her walk across the Bowdoin College stage, she instead marked the end of her college career with a run. Anne ran from the college campus all the way home to Hallowell, more than 30 miles. She was joined in part by her boyfriend and her sister, with friends and family cheering her on along her route.

Anne has been accepted into a fellowship through the Island Institute in Rockland. Over the next two years, she will live and work on Islesboro helping at the local school, where she also hopes to coach runners.

Congratulations Anne McKee, and the entire class of 2020.

