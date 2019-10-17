PORTLAND, Maine — 2 Miles of Terror Zombie Run

6-9 p.m. Oct. 19. Narragansett Elementary School, Gorham. $10.

https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Gorham/2MilesofTerrorZombieRun

It’s impressive how fast you’ll run when the zombies start chasing you. All participants will get a flag football belt to wear during this 2-mile run, and zombies will try to get you the whole way. Wear a headlamp for this nighttime run, food and games afterward (for those who survive). All proceeds are for the University of Southern Maine Women's Cross Country Team.



Ladies' Lifting Night: Blood Splatter Paint Party Workout

6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Wolfpack Fitness, Auburn, $5. facebook.com/wolfpackworldwide

Bring a t-shirt. Get (fake) bloody. Work out. This outdoor workout includes Halloween-themed strength training exercises complete with decorations and spooky music. All fitness levels welcome.



Wicked Weird and Totally Freaky Trick or Treat Trot by the Lake

9 a.m. Saturday, October 26. Starts at Norway Town Office, Danforth Street, Norway. $35 (10K), $25 (5K), $10 (walk).

Progresscentermaine.org

All ages and abilities are welcome. Sign up for the 10K, 5K, or Wicked Walk, and participate in whatever way you’d like (or that your costume will allow. I’m lookin’ at you, lady dressed as a mermaid). Post-race awards and entertainment, including a best costume competition. Proceeds support The Progress Center.



Seacoast Paddleboard Club Halloween Costume Paddle Contest

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m Sunday, Oct. 27. Pierce Island, Portsmouth, NH. $10. Seacoastpaddleboardclub.com

Open to all paddle craft, this freakishly fun paddle will depart from the Pierce Island boat ramp at 10:30 a.m. While participating in this leisurely paddle parade, participants will have a chance to shock, spook, and delight our costume judges for a chance to win prizes. Categories include best group costume, best sea-life-themes, scariest, and funniest.





Spooky Flow

6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Samudra Studio, Saco. $15 drop-in. samudrastudioyoga.com

Yoga in costume on Halloween eve. It’ll be a vinyasa flow in a room lit by candlelight and set to some spooky and inspiring music to get you in the Halloween spirit. Costumes and Halloween-inspired clothing encouraged. Glow sticks provided.

RELATED: What if you're raking leaves the wrong way?

RELATED: "Never giving up" is the key to Erin Flett's success