PORTLAND, Maine — Two hundred years ago this summer a new fad hit the streets of London--the riding of a machine patented with the name “pedestrian curricle” or “velocipede.” Most people, though, called it a hobby-horse. In time the name changed and it became known as a bicycle.

Shannon Bryan from FitMaine.com has been thinking about bikes this week and came up with a list of five events where you can ride fast or slow, on mountain trails or railroad tracks, on tires fat or skinny. It’s simple—just grab your pedestrian curricle and go.

Bike and Brews

5:15 p.m. Thursdays. Maine Beer Company, Freeport. Free. mainebeercompany.com

For people who like to cycle and drink beer after! Group rides every Thursday leave from Maine Beer Co. in Freeport. Route is 22 miles through the mostly quiet roads of Freeport, North Yarmouth, Pownal. There are 4 groups of varying paces - you choose!



Railcycles

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through August. Farewell Building, Thorndike. $30/ railcyclers.com

Ride the rails in one of these cool two-seater pedal bikes. It's a fairly easy-going two-mile cruise, where you'll get to take in the scenery and listen to the rhythmic tunk-tunk of the tracks. Then you turn around and head back.



Fat Bike Tuesdays

4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. Katahdin Area Trails, Millinocket. 10. katahdinareatrails.org

Check out the trails at Katahdin Area Trails any time - or head over on a Tuesday for Fat Bike Tuesdays. $10 includes a bike, helmet, and a guide who'll lead the group on a 2-hour ride. Afterward, head to River Driver's Restaurant for 50% off apps.



MTB Skill Builder Series

6 p.m. Mondays. Greater Portland (locations vary). $5-$30. portlandgearhub.org

For novice and experienced mountain bikers, Portland Gear Hub offers a Monday night skill builder series that will help you gain skills and confidence on the trails. Check out a fundamentals class for some basics, an advanced session to grow your knowledge, or a trail ride to put those skill to use with a group of fellow riders. Fat bike rentals available.



Portland Kids Duathlon

8 a.m. Sunday, July 28. Payson Park, Portland. $35. portlandkidsduathlon.com

Rally the kids for this fun run-bike-run in Portland. It's open to kids ages 5-12 and all the young duathletes will finish the race with a smile on their face, a medal around their neck, and a boost of self-confidence and pride. There's also a free balance bike race for kids ages 3-5. The race benefits the Foundation for Portland Public Schools. Volunteers also needed.