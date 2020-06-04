PORTLAND, Maine — In March, Portland Stage Company had just started its production of "Native Gardens," when restrictions came along to slow the spread of COVID-19. At first it meant cleaning the theater more thoroughly; then, limiting the amount of audience members. When it became clear the theater would have to close altogether, staff members jumped into action and started filming.

"We got two video photographers who on a moment's notice were able to come in and film the show," says executive and artistic director, Anita Stewart. "We had an audio technician who was very excited to work with us because a lot of his work had just dropped off the face of the planet; and we were able to get our staff to be a studio audience."

Stewart admits it required hours of editing, and working to get the rights to produce the play in this new way, along with working with actors unions.

Portland Stage Company

"On the homepage there is a tab called 'Native Gardens,' and if you click there you'll get to a page that gives you a whole bunch of information... if you click on the 'buy tickets' button it takes you to the number of options we have available." One of those options is a home-screening, in which the entire family can sit down with some popcorn and watch at home.

Front-line healthcare providers can contact the box office for a free link.

