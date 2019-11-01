PORTLAND, Maine — The idea couldn’t be simpler. When December rolls around, the photographers at the Portland Press Herald sit down and pick their favorite pictures of the previous twelve months. They range from portraits to landscapes, news to weather. Photographer Brianna Soukup and Chief Photographer Greg Rec joined us to talk about some of what made the cut in the photos of year.

Note: If you’d like to see the photos in person, they’re on display at the Portland Public Library through February 23rd.

