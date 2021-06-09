Portland Bach Experience returns with a carnival kickoff

“Music has the power to heal because it taps into our shared human experiences and emotions, something we desperately need right now,” said Isaacson, founder and artistic director. “For fifteen long months, we have hibernated, alone and silent. As we emerge from the pandemic, live performances will make us feel alive again by bringing us together and celebrating the endless capacity found in the human spirit. We want everyone to have access to that incredible experience, so we’ve designed the festival with something for everyone – free, family-friendly events, virtual concerts, indoor performances and outdoor musical experiences.”