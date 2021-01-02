Podcast sheds light on how the music industry could be moving forward

'Concert Cast' is produced by Kyle Lamont out of Ellsworth; and from musicians to HVAC system professionals, Lamont digs into the unknowns of concerts post-pandemic.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — As musicians, concert venue staffers, and promoters think about how to recover from nearly a year of lost profits; there are some who have pivoted to try new, safe ways of connecting with fans; and others who are looking to the future of what concerts will look like in a post-pandemic world.

Kyle Lamont has spent the better part of 2020 speaking with some of the major players not only here in Maine - but in different parts of the world - to learn more about some of the changes; things like virtual reality music festivals, and better HVAC systems in venues. She's doing so through a podcast called Concert Cast. And what she's learned offers some hope for the future of music.

"It's been really focused. Focused to understand what to expect when live music comes back online," Lamont says about Season 2. "It's talking with people in the industry who shed light from their point of view... What's going on in Phoenix? What's going on in New York right now? What's going on in Portland? I'm here in Ellsworth, so I only have a small glimpse on the ground from our live music scene perspective, but talking to people in California - what's going on there?"

"I've segmented the concert industry by roles; so venue owner, promoter, musician, talking with someone in virtual reality," Lamont explains. She says her conversation about virtual reality was one of the more interesting ones; learning that there could be an element of virtual even when live, in-person concerts return. Right now both creators and musicians are learning how to use technology to keep the connection with music fans.

"I don't think the music is going to change so much it's the way we experience it. I think we'll see a lot more drive-ins this summer; a lot more outdoor shows, so that artists have this opportunity to perform," says Lamont, who is currently planning a concert and conversation with The Mallett Brothers Band. The show will be a livestream on February 4, 2021, sponsored by New Belgium Brewing Company. You can watch on The Mallett Brothers Band's Instagram page, starting at 5 PM.

