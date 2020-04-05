PORTLAND, Maine — March was meant to be a month of celebration; Maine's 200th year in statehood. The COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to any gatherings; and closed the doors of a lot of businesses, including the Portland Museum of Art, which was about to open it's newest exhibition: "Stories of Maine: An Incomplete History."

Since its closure, museum workers have gotten creative; finding ways to share what the PMA would typically offer in person - instead now, online. A month late, "Stories of Maine" is active on the PMA's website.

The exhibition includes stories from a diverse group of Mainers; like James Francis, Penobscot Tribal Historian; Seth Wescott, Olympic snowboarder; and Jessica Leahy, Professor of Human Dimensions of Natural Resources. It acknowledges the varying backgrounds of Maine people; and eventually, when the museum reopens, the exhibition invites more Maine people to share their own stories.

