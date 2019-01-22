ROCKLAND, Maine — If there's anything that can bring two towns together, it's pie. The Annual Rockland Pie tour, which also spans into Camden, kicks off on Friday with events happening through the weekend.

For 15 years, the Pies on Parade celebration has drawn people to the Midcoast in the dead of winter to stuff their faces and help feed the hungry. Pie lovers can buy a ticket to different events, and sample more than 50 sweet and savory pies at 27 businesses, restaurants, and inns throughout town.

Every dollar from the event is donated to help hungry Midcoast families through the Area Interfaith Outreach Food Pantry. Over the last fourteen years, more than 180-thousand dollars has been collected for the pantry through the event.

For ticket information head to piesonparade.com.