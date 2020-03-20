BRUNSWICK, Maine — Canceling gatherings means friends aren't collecting in bars; events scheduled all around the country are on pause; and musicians aren't touring. Full time musicians are just one group of many suddenly without a steady source of income.

Pete Kilpatrick is one of Maine's more well-known artists. Despite cancelled venues as far out as Wyoming, he's still offering live concerts from his home in Brunswick on Saturday nights.

Kilpatrick has been logging into Facebook live and playing from his home, opening the concerts up to anyone around the world. "Some of the comments I've been getting have been overwhelmingly supportive... I heard from my fifth grade teacher in Massachusetts I hadn't heard from in a while, and my relatives in Michigan, and just fans we have made from all over the country that might not normally get to see us on a regular basis," says Kilpatrick.

You can catch a concert on Saturday at 8 PM EST on the band's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pkband

