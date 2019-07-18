YARMOUTH, Maine — The Yarmouth Clam Festival hosts events throughout the weekend, but one of my personal favorites is the "Celebrity Clam Shucking" event. I've been involved in it for quite a few years now, competing with Jackie Ward; Caroline Cornish; and Rob Nesbitt. This year, Rob couldn't come back to help me fight for the trophy, so we recruited a new team member: Samantha York.

Because WJBQ radio personality Lori Voornas has been on a week-long campaign to take me down this weekend, Rob and I did our best to show Samantha the ropes ahead of Saturday's competition. Let's just say my hopes aren't very high (sorry Sammy).

If you're interested in shucking, get to the main tent around 10:30 to sign up and fill out a waiver. For the full schedule of events in Yarmouth this weekend, click here.