Options to see live music in-person or through a screen

PORTLAND, Maine — SHOW # 1
WHO: The Gawler Sisters Livestream
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Via Camden Opera House Facebook page
COST: Free
INFO: The limited-capacity, in-person show is sold out, but don't let that stop you from enjoying an evening of bluegrass from The Gawler Sisters. Molly, Edith and Elsie Gawler will fill your living room with sibling harmonies and lots of strings including fiddle, cello and banjo. Kick back and log onto the Camden Opera House Facebook page. Happy streaming!
SHOW # 2
WHO: Patty Griffin
WHEN: Livestreams on Saturday, Nov. 7 as well as Nov. 21 and Dec. 5
WHERE: Virtually via pattygriffin.com
COST: $25 for single show, $60 for all three
SHOW # 3
WHO: Lady Lamb
WHEN: 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8
WHERE: Live and in-person at Maine Craft Distilling in Portland. Outside performance.
COST: $60
SHOW # 4
UPDATE: Both shows have been postponed, check back in with the venue for new dates.
WHO: George Winston
WHEN: Friday and Saturday, Nov. 21 and 22
WHERE: Stone Mountain Arts Center, limited capacity seating
COST: $60