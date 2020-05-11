x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

207 Interview

Options to see live music in-person or through a screen

Aimsel Ponti is the music writer for the Press Herald; she shares some upcoming concerts both in-person and livestreamed.

PORTLAND, Maine — SHOW # 1

WHO: The Gawler Sisters Livestream

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday 

WHERE: Via Camden Opera House Facebook page 

COST: Free

INFO: The limited-capacity, in-person show is sold out, but don't let that stop you from enjoying an evening of bluegrass from The Gawler Sisters. Molly, Edith and Elsie Gawler will fill your living room with sibling harmonies and lots of strings including fiddle, cello and banjo. Kick back and log onto the Camden Opera House Facebook page. Happy streaming!

Link: facebook.com/camdenoperahouse 

SHOW # 2

WHO: Patty Griffin 

WHEN: Livestreams on Saturday, Nov. 7 as well as Nov. 21 and Dec. 5

WHERE: Virtually via pattygriffin.com

COST: $25 for single show, $60 for all three

INFO: https://www.pattygriffin.com/

SHOW # 3

WHO: Lady Lamb

WHEN: 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8

WHERE: Live and in-person at Maine Craft Distilling in Portland. Outside performance. 

COST: $60

INFO: https://www.facebook.com/MaineCraftDistilling

SHOW # 4

UPDATE: Both shows have been postponed, check back in with the venue for new dates.

WHO: George Winston

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, Nov. 21 and 22 

WHERE: Stone Mountain Arts Center, limited capacity seating

COST: $60

INFO: https://stonemountainartscenter.com/ArtsCenter/event-calendar.html

Related Articles