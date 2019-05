PORTLAND, Maine — Porter Fox grew up in Maine vacationing at his family's camp in Jackman. He saw firsthand what border towns were like and how they seemed to be changing.

So he set out on a three year journey to document the 4-thousand mile long border the United States shares with Canada. He wasn't sure what he'd learn or what he'd find, but he documented his journey in a book called, "Northland."

We spoke with Fox about his trip and the inspiration behind it.

http://www.porterfox.com/