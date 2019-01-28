BOSTON, Massachusetts — Navigating the world of nutrition can be overwhelming; Keto, Whole 30, the list goes on with "trendy diets," but if you really want to be healthier, what's best for YOU?

Dr. P.K. Newby is a Harvard and Columbia-trained nutrition scientist and an author, spreading the word about healthy living through certain foods.

In her most recent book, "Food & Nutrition: What Everyone Needs to Know," Dr. Newby writes about plant-based nutrition and why your dinner plate should consist of more vegetables than anything else. She also tackles what she calls myths in diet, like protein-based eating, saying most Americans are consuming too much protein.

