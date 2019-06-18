PORTLAND, Maine — Lena Raine – ONEKNOWING

Lena Raine is a game music composer who is probably best known for her award winning soundtrack to the indie game ‘Celeste’ (the game itself also won a whole slew of awards) but she recently released a her debut full length album ‘OneKnowing’ which is a very cool soundscape of minimalist composition and airy atmospheric tracks. It contrasts with the much brighter synthwork on the Celeste soundtrack, but is still a great album to experience; especially on a rainy or overcast day. Definitely looking forward to more solo work as she continues to develop as a solo artist.

Madonna – Madame X

The Queen of Pop returns for her 14th studio album, and with an all-new persona backing it up. Madame X is Madonna’s alter ego and she has a lot to say about some of the issues facing society today; but beyond just writing songs she’s literally putting her money where her mouth is and has pledged to donate the proceeds of LP sales of ‘Madame X’ to support The Trevor Project; a foundation committed to supporting at-risk LGBT youth.

Ingrid Michaelson – Stranger Songs

Indie Pop Princess Ingrid Michaelson has an upcoming album inspired by the Netflix TV series Stranger Things. The songs we’ve heard previewed so far sound really great. Certified bops if you will.

Hedwig & the Angry Inch (Criterion Collection Release)

The Criterion Collection was established to recognize movies of cultural significance often re-releasing them with great audio and visual quality and expanded commentary from the film’s cast. Hedwig & the Angry Inch is a rock musical about gender angst which was written and directed by a John Cameron Mitchell a gay man whose work often revolves around sensitive issues of sexuality and gender. Hedwig’s Criterion release will include a new 4K restoration, and extra documentary footage of how the film made it from stage to screen.

When Katie Met Cassidy by Camille Perri

A decently cute Nora Ephron style romance novel between a country girl and a city girl. Seems like an easy candidate for a future film release ala Call Me By Your Name. The author’s love of fashion really shows in the way the clothes of the characters are described moreso than any other detail. It’s fun to so clearly spot an author’s passion like that.