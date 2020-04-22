PORTLAND, Maine — He's one of the most well-known singer/songwriters of Maine; he's played the Grand Ol' Opry and venues all around the country, but lately Don Campbell - like many musicians - hasn't been able to share his live music.

Many artists have been playing from their own living rooms to keep the music alive for their fans. We reached out to Don Campbell for a tune or two from his home, and he happily obliged. Enjoy, and keep up with any concert updates on his website.

