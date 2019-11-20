PORTLAND, Maine — SHOW # 1

WHO: The Ballroom Thieves

WHEN: 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21

WHERE: The Grand Theatre in Ellsworth

HOW MUCH: $15 in advance, $20 day of show, all ages

TICKETS & INFO: https://www.grandonline.org/live-events

WHY GO: Ballroom Thieves is a folk rock trio formerly out of the Boston area and they now live in Maine. Calin Peter, Martin Earley and Devin Mauch. New album coming out in the winter. Fantastic harmonies and songwriting.

SHOW # 2

WHO: Model Airplane’s 10th annual Funksgiving

WHEN: Friday & Saturday, Nov. 29 & 30.

WHERE: Portland House of Music

HOW MUCH: $15 in advance, $20 day of show, 21+

TICKETS & INFO: https://www.portlandhouseofmusic.com/event/model-airplane-funksgiving-10th-anniversary-night-one/

WHY GO: Model Airplane is the sensational local 7-piece funk and soul band featuring guitarist Max Cantlin and singer Lyle Divinsky (from The Motet).

SHOW # 3

WHO: The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 14

WHERE: The State Theatre, Portland

HOW MUCH: $16 in advance, $20 day of show, all ages

TICKETS & INFO: https://statetheatreportland.com/events/fogcutters-christmas/

WHY GO: This is one of my favorite local events of the year and it’s one of the few things that gives me some Christmas spirit. Vocalists Megan Jo Wilson and Chas Lester lead a massive horn section and 5-piece rhythm section and many local luminaries will be making guest appearances.

RELATED: Sharing what he learned on his way to sobriety

RELATED: Kids transform into rock stars on Friday night

SHOW # 4

WHO: Heather Pierson Jazz Trio presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 15th. Shows at 4 and 7 p.m.

WHERE: One Longfellow Square in Portland

HOW MUCH: $25 in advance, $30 day of show, all ages

TICKETS & INFO: https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event-registration/?ee=1248

WHY GO: These shows sell out every year because Heather and her fabulous band do a stellar job of interpreting Vince Guaraldi’s iconic ‘Peanuts’ music.