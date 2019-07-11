LEWISTON, Maine — It takes a lot of stamina to play the part of more than a dozen characters; something actor Robbie Harrison can attest to in the show, "Murder For Two." Harrison and Quinn Corcoran are the only two actors in the show at The Public Theatre in Lewiston November 8, 9, 10th.

The premise: novelist Arthur Whitney is murdered by an unknown killer on the eve of his birthday party. A young detective, played by Corcoran, is in charge of interrogating a slew of suspects; most played by Harrison, including three members of a 12 member boys choir.

Corcoran and Harrison starred in the show this summer at Theater at Monmouth. They will be joined in Lewiston by many original members of the production team.

For ticket information, click here.

