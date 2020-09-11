Mr. Drew and his 'fun facts' about cockroaches

A wildlife rehabilitator and educator, Mr. Drew has taken in around 70 animals either seized or surrendered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LEWISTON, Maine — For years Mr. Drew has been taking in surrendered, lost, or abused animals. He has a studio in Lewiston, where kids can come by and hold snakes and spiders, or feed turtles and lizards, and learn more about the different species he has helped.

Of course, the pandemic has dramatically changed the way his operation works. While he's been offering free virtual education shows, no visitors means no funding to keep his operation afloat and as you can imagine, taking care of those animals costs a lot.

"It hasn't affected the animals, it's affected the people because we are getting more and more animals. I just took in a snake [this summer] and there was this incredibly sad letter written as if the snake wrote the letter about how mom and dad couldn't afford to care for him anymore. We're getting a lot of that," says Mr. Drew, who is taking care of close to 200 animals right now, including more than 40 tarantulas and scorpions rescued from a motel room in Norway.

Mr. Drew has been in our 207 studio with different creatures, but this time we went to his location in Lewiston, where he houses his animals, and where volunteers help him keep them fed and socialized.

While tortoises played in the background, Mr. Drew showed us some of the spiders and a scorpion rescued from a motel room in Norway this summer. The motel owner wasn't sure why the spiders were left in plastic containers in the room, but Mr. Drew had the space for them, so he took care of them.

Mr. Drew also introduced us to some of his Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches, which he says make excellent pets; especially since they really only breed in humid weather. They're also not harmful to humans, so they're edible, if you so choose.