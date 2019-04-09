LEWISTON, Maine — Drew Desjardins has been taking care of exotic animals for most of his adult life. He now spends much of his time crisscrossing Maine, visiting schools to educate kids about creatures they’ve seen in books and movies but have likely never touched with their own hands.

On his latest visit to the 207 studio, he brought two animals—a red-eared slider (which is a turtle) and a large iguana named Spot. Spot is not exactly cuddly, but he does have his admirers. Watch our interview and you, like the kids Mr. Drews talks with, will come away better educated about two of nature’s interesting creatures.