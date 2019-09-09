CAMDEN, Maine — For fourteen years, the Camden International Film Festival has been bringing non-fiction stories to the screen of coastal Maine. When it was first founded in 2005, the creators weren't sure they could convince film makers or film buffs to gather in a small town for the festival; but over the years, they've watched it take on a life of its own.

Starting on Thursday, September 12, films and intimate conversations will be featured at five different locations in three different towns. To learn more, click here.

While many of the films take place all over the world, telling the stories of those escaping war or a changing climate; two of the films featured are based in Maine. The film, "Scattering CJ" follows the story of a mother from Auburn who lost her son to suicide, and now keeps his memory alive by sending small pouches of his ashes all over the world; where others have helped to scatter CJ in big, vibrant ways.

