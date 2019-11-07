PORTLAND, Maine — The Wicked Muddy Mainer

8 a.m. Saturday, July 13. Thornton Family Campground, Orrington. $75.

www.thewickedmuddymainer.com

20 obstacles and a whole lot of mud. The Wicked Muddy Mainer is a "120 acre pig pen of sweat and tears." There's no telling what challenges you'll encounter, but you'll definitely get dirty! Most heats are full, but there's still space in the Exhibition Heat.



City at Your Feet Scavenger Hunt

11 a.m. Saturday, July 13. Portland Gear Hub, Portland. $12-$25.

trails.org

It's a cross-town scavenger hunt and people-powered trail adventure in Portland. Get a team together, crack some clues, and traverse the city - maybe seeing some place you've never seen before! Open to families and teams of 2 to 6 people.



Luna Run

8:15 p.m. Friday, July 19. Hamilton House, South Berwick. $45.

www.lunarun5k.com

5K. Tacos. Bodypaint. Margaritas. This all-women's 5K takes place on the grounds of the historic Hamilton House in South Berwick. Get glowed up before the 5K, walk or run the 5K, then stick around for an after party that includes tacos and margaritas!



Cheese Rolling Championship

1:15 p.m. Sunday, July 21. Belfast Common, Belfast

http://www.mainecelticcelebration.com/

Race down the hill chasing a wheel of cheese! Races for all ages, and each begins with a 5-pound wheel of cheese being rolled down the slope on Belfast Common. The group will race to catch up with and grab the cheese wheel. The Grand Prize – each cheese wheel – is well worth the downhill plunge. Part of the 3-day Maine Celtic Celebration.



Goodfire Brews & Views 5K

10 a.m. Saturday, July 20. American Legion, South Portland. $35.

http://brewsandviews5k.com

This 5K course passes through scenic Bug Light Park and ends at the American Legion where races get two 16-ounce cans of Goodfire Brewing beer.