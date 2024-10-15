'Middletown' kicks off live theatre again in Lewiston

Maintaining relationships through decades and divided backgrounds, 'Middletown' opens The Public Theatre's season.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Public Theatre in Lewiston is reopening October 15 after closing its doors in 2020. The play it's presenting, "Middletown," follows two couples and their friendship which spans decades.

Actors Allison Briner Dardenne and Doug Rees make up one married couple, while Joyce Cohen and Craig Bockhorn make up the other. The two pairs have been friends for 33 years. The show travels through the years with the couples, and all of the challenges that friends and lovers face.

It's the first time back on stage for some of the actors, who say the return feels great. The theatre will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and ask guests to wear masks while watching the show.

For ticket information, click here.