OGUNQUIT, Maine — Kyle Taylor Parker has been with the musical “Kinky Boots” from the beginning. When it opened in New York he was just 23 years old, relishing the opportunity to perform in his first Broadway production as an understudy to Billy Porter in the role of Lola.

“When I first got the job, it was incredible,” Parker says. Little did he know what a ride he was embarking on. Happy just to have work, he found himself in a show that would go on to win the Tony for best musical. “Then to be told that I would take over the role and lead the first national tour, and then play the role on Broadway once Billy left the show, and now do it here in Ogunquit, it’s just been the gift that keeps giving and surprising me.”

Ogunquit Playhouse is presenting “Kinky Boots” through October 27, and Parker is happy to be back for the second straight year after performing in “Smokey Joe’s Café” in 2018. Playing Lola requires him to be, in his words, a triple threat.

“You have to sing, dance and act,” he says. “And I guess if I could be a quadruple threat, it would be that you also have to be so kind—to the audience, to the other actors on stage. You have to give so much of yourself.”

Great roles are never a given for actors. To pay the rent they often have to grind through work that is less than fulfilling. That’s not the case here, and Parker’s gratitude is evident: “It’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever done.”

