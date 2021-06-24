'Makers of Maine' summer picnic

Summer in Maine is tough to beat. If you're looking to sample some Maine food maybe on the beach, or in the backyard, we have a few options to try.

PORTLAND, Maine — Kristan Vermeulan features Maine products and the people who create them through her podcast, Makers of Maine.

Vermeulan put together a list of some Maine staples you may want to bring along on your picnic.

Pyrus Picnics: You could have someone pack the picnic for you, along with lawn games and cozy seating, through this luxury picnic service. Victoria is the founder of the company, and has experience in the hospitality industry. She will handle all of the details for your special occasion picnic.

Charcutemarie: If you can't tell by the name, this company was founded by Marie, a pro at putting together charcuterie boards packed with artisanal meats and cheeses. Order one for your next picnic or gathering.

Amphitrite Studio: From mug or bowl covers to tea towels and hardware, Amphitrite Studio has fabrics and patterns perfect for all four seasons in Maine.

Campfire Pottery: Kristen and Joe put a lot of love into their ceramics, from pottery to mugs and dishes. Each piece is handmade by Kristen on the pottery wheel, and each is unique. Take a few stackable mugs along for your picnic adventure.