Make your social media healthier in five simple steps

As frustrating as social media sites and posts can be, there are positives to those networks, including connection and inspiration. You just need to personalize.

PORTLAND, Maine — If you're overwhelmed with the negative posts online, Dr. Jason Deitch is an author and social media expert, offering up five ways to make your social media experience a healthier one.

Unfollow what makes you unhealthy. Facebook offers two features: unfollow, which allows you to remain friends with someone without their posts showing up on your news feed, and snooze for 30 days, which will give you a reprieve from your friend's posts.

Like, Follow and See First what makes you healthier. The more posts you like, the more you'll see posts from that person or group in your news feed. Deitch recommends following groups that post things that inspire you or make you happy. Facebook also has a tool that allows you to favorite people or groups, so that you'll see their posts at the top of your feed.

Look UP! Physically, look up by taking a mobile moment every 20 minutes and look 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Mentally, look up and feel more optimistic by choosing to focus on things in your life that are going well. Dwell on the positives instead of the negatives. Socially, look up and be present with the people in your life, whether family, friends or your elders.

Get connected and engage with your tribes. Find the groups or people who speak your language or care about the things you care about, and follow them. That doesn't mean you should drown out the voices that aren't like yours, it just means that you can connect with positive like-minded people.