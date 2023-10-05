Maine wilderness, people to be featured in PBS 'America Outdoors' series

The series, "America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston," is back for its second season and features an episode on the Maine outdoors and the people who make it great.

PORTLAND, Maine — A series on PBS called "America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston" is diving into how we as people relate to our environment and the stories that connect us. One of those episodes will feature Maine and the people who make it great.

The show's host, Baratunde Thurston, is no stranger to Maine. The Washington D.C. native grew up spending time in Maine and New England. Later in life, he moved to Boston and would drive to Portland to perform stand-up comedy.

"We went to Acadia and Thunder Hole, we bought fresh corn on the side of the road. It's where I had my first beer," Thurston said. "Birch beer."

The episode airs on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. on PBS and is titled "Maine: Embrace the Cold." It will feature local oyster farmers, ice mermaids, and students, and, cover everything from ice harvesting to facing addiction.

"This episode is about embracing the cold and the fact that you cannot hide from it," Thurston said.

Watch the 207 interview above to learn more about the episode and why this kind of work is providing Thurston with some much-needed hope.