Maine teen launches online bakery with help from her mother

Lila Happel and her mom, Margaret, launched Lila Bean Bakery in December 2021. Since then, the pair has been busy creating tasty treats almost too pretty to eat.

PORTLAND, Maine — Lila Happel and her mom, Margaret Logan, have always loved to bake.

The pair decided to take that love to the next level in December 2021 when they launched Lila Bean Bakery. The online bakery features an array of tasty treats like holiday-themed sugar cookies, croquembouche, and even wedding cakes.

"One day I came downstairs, and she was whipping up a Patachou," Logan said. "I was like, 'Who are you, and how do you know how to do this?' Her whisk wrist was incredible."

Happel, who is a Junior at Waynflete in Portland, found herself getting creative in the kitchen during the pandemic.

"I was seeing a lot of videos and pictures online of really awesome, decorated sugar cookies and cakes with really intricate decorations. And I thought, 'Well, that sounds fun. I might as well try it,'" Lila Happel said. "I really enjoyed baking, and you know, I've been baking for a long time. So, to add that level of artistry to baking was totally awesome."

Margaret does all the baking. Lila creates each individual design and is self-taught. The first batch of holiday-themed sugar cookies included Santa and Mrs. Claus, a polar bear, and a snowman. This year they included a reindeer and other designs.

"They are each a little work of art, though, and Lila, as I say, she has a surgeon's precision," Logan said. "She has a wicked grip, and you really have to nail the level of detail that she does."

The first year, the pair said they were barraged with holiday orders.

"It was a real kick in the pants, so to speak," Lila said, laughing.

Creating the cookies and treats is definitely a labor of love and has brought the mother-daughter duo even closer together. The pair talked about how they 'speak their own language' in the kitchen by using movie quotes and occasionally will crank the tunes and have a dance party.

It's a bond and a business they hope will continue to grow.

"We've had some tough moments, but we've managed to move past it because it is stressful running a business," Happel said.

"The amazing thing is that we have so much fun together," Logan said. "We laugh a lot and we talk. We have a lot of heart-to-hearts. We get through life as we bake, and it brings us a lot of joy. And we hope to share some of that."