PORTLAND, Maine — Bill Chinnock – Badlands (original mix) CD

Badlands was released locally before Atlantic signed Bill and remixed it and changed the cover. The original, more rocking, mix will be available on CD in the next month or so. It hasn’t been available since the original LP release.

Ghost of Paul Revere – Field Notes, Vol. 2

Their new single is up on streaming services now. The album was produced by Spencer Albee and mastered Adam Ayan. Their two-day festival, Ghostland, is in Portland August 30-31.

Spose – The Audacity! (LP)

What was planned to be Spose’s major label debut in 2010 was held back and eventually released by Spose in 2011. The Audacity! will see its first vinyl release around Thanksgiving. (The song “The Audacity” is not on the album, by the way.)

Murcielago – tbd

They posted on their socials about recording sessions this spring. Something is on the way. Details are scarce but we do know they have a keyboard player, Spencer Albee, on some songs.

Rustic Overtones – Rooms By The Hour and Volume Up EP (LP)

Their breakthrough 1998 album and the promo-only EP from 1999 will be combined on a 2LP set. Except for a very limited 7” from the mid-1990s, this is the first time Rustic Overtones has been available on vinyl. Literally all the proceeds except the manufacturing costs will go to the family of Dave Noyes, who suddenly passed away earlier this year. This should be out some time in early November.